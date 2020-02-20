Do you see yourself as an “animal lover,” but you still eat animals and their secretions? Here is an area where many people, if using brutal honesty, will end up acknowledging they practice hypocrisy.
I think most people believe causing unnecessary suffering to animals is morally wrong. It could be argued animals do not have the same moral value humans do, but they do have moral value, and so we have a moral obligation not to impose unnecessary suffering on them.
“It is the position of the American Dietetic Association that appropriately planned vegetarian diets, including total vegetarian or vegan diets, are healthful, nutritionally adequate, and may provide health benefits in the prevention and treatment of certain diseases.”
Therefore, it is not necessary for humans to eat dairy, eggs or meat to live perfectly healthy lives. Since it is not necessary to exploit, kill and eat animals and/or their milk (secretions), it all comes down to choice.
This choice cannot be mistakenly labeled personal choice because it involves victims. So when it really comes down to it, the reason people are eating animal products is for sensory pleasure (taste buds).
In the United States, more than 285 land animals are killed every second for food. What is more important, life or sensory pleasure? Thoughtfully faced with this question, I would like to believe many would side with life.
Hypocrisy is the practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs (causing unnecessary suffering to animals is morally wrong) to which one’s own behavior does not conform to pretense (eating animals).
Often overlooked, taste does not have to be compromised on a healthy vegan diet. Go vegan now for yourself, for future generations of earthlings, and for the animals you love.
Robert Rieck Jr., Lincoln