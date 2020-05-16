I want to thank Menards in Kearney for mandating that all guests/customers wear masks in the store. I know they are probably getting a lot of pushback about that, but it makes me feel safer shopping in their store. I do not feel safe in most other stores in Kearney that “strongly encourage” the wearing of masks, but do not require them.
This is not about politics, party affiliation, the upcoming election or personal rights. Wearing a mask keeps those around you safe, as we don’t always know who is carrying the virus. Cases in Buffalo County and surrounding counties here in central Nebraska are increasing as many restrictions are being lifted. I realize that we are a nation of individualists and that seeps into our organized religion. We get focused on “my personal rights” and lose sight of our responsibility to others in our communities.
We are not independent of one another, we rely on each other for many things. Our actions affect others. Most restaurants require “shoes and shirts” of their customers as a basic sanitary precaution. If a mask will help ensure that those around you are a bit safer from a virus that is spiraling out of control and killing hundreds of thousands of people across the world, why can’t we do that one small thing?
We are a nation that rises up in the most difficult of times as in the days after 9/11. I am inspired by the many, many Americans who are on the frontline of this virus, risking their lives to serve others, and using the gifts God gave them to help make it go away someday. In the meantime, my deepest thanks to companies like Menards that are willing to stand apart and take the heat,in order to protect their employees and their guests.
I will continue to be a loyal customer.
Peggy Michael-Rush, Gibbon