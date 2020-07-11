I have just read the letter to the editor written by Sue Greenwald. She is so right! The front page of a newspaper should report only the facts — not an editorial written right in the middle of the article complete with rhetoric of their own slant. I’m not sure where the story originated from but I am betting it came in from Associated Press, which has turned into nothing but a “never Trumper” in the manner that they report the “news.”
The Associated Press should be limited to the editorial page. Period!
The following is not my words but those I live by: “We are the silent majority. We get no air time on TV. We don’t burn things down, loot or tear things up. We go to work and support our families. We love America. We pray. We want to protect the unborn. We salute the flag and sing “The Star Spangled Banner.” We obey the law and respect law enforcement. We appreciate the military. We are the very backbone of this country. But we are invisible until we vote. And you can bet that come November we will be heard. It will be deafening.”