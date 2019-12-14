This past year, there was evidence all across Nebraska of the benefits that community organizations, agencies, service clubs and individual volunteers brought to the lives of those affected by flooding, hunger and other needs.
I’m thankful for neighbors, family and friends who still find joy and value in lending a helping hand. Coming together to help others certainly creates a sense of community, a sense of family and a sense of pride.
What may surprise you is that Kearney Kiwanis has been making a difference in the lives of children and families for the past 100 years.
You may have attended our annual pancake day at some point, or you may have seen us serving pancakes at the Kearney Area Children Museum’s Breakfast with Santa.
Kiwanis does so much more than make pancakes.
In fact, the first service project that Kearney Kiwanis completed was to purchase and install street signs in Kearney in 1920. A couple of years later, Kiwanis partnered with Rotary to help build a house for a family in need. Then in 1930, Kiwanis partnered with the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and Cosmopolitan clubs to sponsor an Easter egg hunt at Harmon Park, which continued for many years. In 1934, Kiwanis and the Cosmopolitan Club met at the college campus, and shoveled dirt to help create the Antelope oval athletic track. In 1948, Kiwanis partnered with the Salvation Army to host a Christmas party for underprivileged children.
Throughout the years, Kiwanis has supported youth programs such as baseball and softball programs, scouting programs, 4-H and others. We also have completed a range of projects, including youth dental programs in Kearney and Gibbon, playground projects, the Buffalo County immunization clinic, food pantry projects and reading programs. While our service projects have changed over time, our focus has been the same: to serve.
To expand our influence, Kearney Kiwanis helped organize and charter Dobytown Kiwanis in 1978 and Golden K Kiwanis in 1991. Together, the Kiwanis clubs in Kearney sponsor youth clubs for kids in elementary (Bringing Up Grades), middle school (Builders), high school (Key Club), and even in college (Circle K).
In 2020, the original Kiwanis Club of Kearney will be celebrating 100 years of providing service and support for area communities and youths. In anticipation of this momentous event, Kiwanis has been planning to increase our influence to show our renewed commitment to doing great things for area children and youths.
We invite you to learn more about Kiwanis and consider joining us as we excitedly plan service projects and activities to celebrate our first 100 years of serving area youths.
Visit http://kearneykiwanisclubs.com/ if you would like to learn more about Kearney Kiwanis, or you can email me at KearneyKiwanis.100@gmail.com.
In Kiwanis service,
Chuck Beck, Kearney
