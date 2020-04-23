We miss you, Kearney Public Library. Is it true that absence makes the heart grow fonder? It is certainly true as it applies to our library.
I always knew we were fortunate to have such a fine library with helpful staff. After re-reading most of my books, and many of my husband’s books, and learning to more consistently use the Overdrive application to access other books on my tablet, I can say that I am beyond ready to anticipate the library’s reopening.
For those of us who long to hold books, people, places and experiences in their hands and arms, it will surely be a day to celebrate!
Marsha Carlson, Kearney