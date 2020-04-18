Ahead of Nebraska’s upcoming primary election, Gov. Pete Ricketts wisely is encouraging voters across the state to take advantage of opportunities for mail-in voting. This is a smart move that will help protect voters across Nebraska amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Absentee voting is a critical resource for Americans who want to follow their civic duties while still following guidance from health officials to stay home and curb the spread of the coronavirus. Just as importantly, mail-in voting options protect the numerous voters who cannot afford to leave their homes during this time due to underlying health conditions that potentially may increase their risk of contracting the virus.
Encouraging mail-in voting will prove especially beneficial for older voters, who, as many medical experts have indicated, and as some data shows, could be most at risk of experiencing serious health problems from the coronavirus.
By making this move, Ricketts is rightfully following the advice of groups like AARP who have been leading the way to educate older citizens during this crisis on how to successfully and safely participate in the absentee voting process.
Americans should not have to choose between risking their health and exercising their right to vote. The governor’s decision to encourage mail-in voting is both smart and responsible, and ultimately will help to protect voters all over the state.
Galen Hadley, Kearney
