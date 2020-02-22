The Fort Kearney Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1908. Our history and the history of the city of Kearney are woven together. So it was, with great pride, we undertook the project to restore the Memorial Gates and Kearney Cemetery.
The gates were erected in 1926 by Fort Kearney Chapter members. We learned a great deal more about the history of our chapter, and the citizens of Kearney, recently when the time capsule placed inside one of the pillars was opened.
The time capsule’s contents will be archived, digitized by the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and then sealed back into the time capsule when the pillars are rebuilt. We will let you know when the information included is available.
We still are accepting donations. Make your check out to Fort Kearney DAR with “Memorial Gates’ on the memo line. Mail to: 3411 37th Ave., Kearney, NE 68845, or drop it by the cemetery office.
Thank you to the many generous contributors to this project through Give Where You Live and individual contributions. With your time, talent and treasure much will be accomplished.
Pat Skiles, Kearney