I hear some say that wearing a mask is political, but my advice as a doctor and member of the Two Rivers Board of Health is to wear one because it’s personal.
Coronavirus seems best able to spread through respiratory droplets that are suspended in the air, then inhaled, and most infections are seen indoors where there is some crowding. Therefore, prevention strategies like masks that prevent both expelling and inhaling the virus are tailored to how this virus spreads.
To be sure, the guidance about masks has been confusing and changes continue. Initially, masks were not recommended and then it was suggested that masks protect others and not yourself. However, growing evidence suggests that wearing a mask can protect you.
As a doctor, I am not surprised; after all, the personal protective equipment that we use in health care, as the name implies, is not used to protect you, but to protect ourselves. It also doesn’t seem that you need a fit-tested N-95 respirator to benefit, even in clinics. Surgical masks for both provider and patients have been shown to reduce spread. A homemade mask may not filter out everything, but the principle of protection is still in effect and further compounded when more people wear masks.
Some have suggested avoiding masks as a way to propel us toward more infections and herd immunity, according to May 19 letter writer Marsha Carlson.
This is an incredibly high stakes proposition whose price will be paid with human health and life. Cloth masks as a temporary measure until vaccination becomes available is a simple, cheap and effective strategy to help minimize the destruction of this virus.
So until a vaccine is available, make a mask, wear it, wash it and wear it again.
Brady Beecham, Lexington