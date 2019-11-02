I attended the second public comment session that The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has had since Medicaid expansion was passed one year ago.
The people who it affects are the working poor, with little means of getting health insurance.
The plan they offered excludes dental, vision and over-the-counter drugs, unless you are medically frail, or age 19 or 20, pregnant, or put in 20 hours per week in various acceptable approved activities. This all is reviewed every six months.
Imagine being a single mother, working 40 hours a week at minimum wage, making $16,000 to $18,000 per year, and then having to prove a 20-hour commitment so she can get eyeglasses for her children and a root canal for herself.
This demonstration plan will be reviewed by the feds in December, and, if approved, be operational by October 2020 (two years after voter approval).
This plan’s bureaucracy is not required, is expensive to administer, cumbersome and has not been shown to affect outcomes.
I cannot understand why it takes a year to reach the public comment stage, and another year to implement something that affects 19,000 Nebraskans and was mandated by the public. Governments can delay, health issues cannot.
Ron Scott, Kearney
