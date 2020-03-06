For nearly six years I have volunteered at the Classic Car Collection, and during this time I have witnessed a wide variety of visitors come through. All have expressed their appreciation of the venue. Many groups coming through on weekends are multi-generation folks who find it rewarding to point out the history and evolution of automobile technology to younger attendees.
Recent news articles announcing the decision to close the CCC in 2021 cite failure to attract enough visitors to offset the costs associated with establishing and operating the venue. These articles and editorials miss the point. The CCC is a wonderful historical asset to Kearney. It is a museum and needs to be valued, viewed and utilized as such.
Our local history has been tied closely to the development of the automobile and transcontinental travel on the Lincoln Highway. Because of the historical significance, support for CCC is just as relevant as the support offered to Trails & Rails Museum, The Archway and others funded fully or partially by the Kearney Visitors Bureau and community.
In mid-2019 I was asked to serve on the CCC Board of Directors. When attending my first meeting I was aghast to discover eight years of financial support for promotion and operating expenses from the visitors bureau was being treated as a loan. To the best of my knowledge, no other entities that receive support from the visitor’s bureau are “loaned” funds. Why it was set up this way is a mystery to me.
The net result is sad for our community. The $3.3 million invested is shown as a loan due from CCC to the visitor’s bureau rather than expenses that should have been charged off when paid out. There was a very expensive lease with Cabela’s for the space to house the auto collection. Funds used by CCC did not show up as expenses, but only loans for eight years.
Exploring ways to cover CCC’s expenses and keep the attraction open — such as establishing a foundation, securing major donations, renegotiating a lower rent, etc. — would have seemed appropriate.
Instead CCC has been out of sight and out of mind. Flying under the public radar for eight years resulted in no action being taken to ensure the long-term viability of CCC.
The 2019 flood in the hotel district drastically reduced lodging and occupation tax collections and created an unplanned drain of funds that got the government’s attention. A state auditor’s review cited some irregularities with the “loans” and payment of some of CCC’s operating expenses from occupation and lodging taxes.
Community leaders now have set their sights on building an indoor sports facility that will host select and traveling youth sports tournaments. Closing the CCC will free up funds for this next project. Contrary to statements made by others, auctioning the collection will not net anywhere near $3.3 million. It is a mistake not to view and value CCC as the historical gem it is.
Kearney citizens deserve more.
Marv Dawes, Kearney