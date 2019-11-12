“We’re a family farming operation that wants to produce a safe, domestic food product for U.S. citizens to eat,” Williams said. “That’s what we’re supposed to do as farmers.” Let me respond to that quote taken from the recent Omaha World-Herald article, “Massive Costco Chicken Plant Up and Running Despite Concerns of Facility and Suppliers.” When Williams refers to a safe, domestic food product, he’s referring to the 9 billion-strong chicken industry. How safe, though, is it really?
McDonald’s white pages reveal:
“Another common cardiovascular disorder suffered by broiler chickens is “sudden death syndrome” (SDS; also called “flip over” by producers). SDS is typically seen in heavy males when they are acutely affected by stress; birds suddenly begin violent wing flapping and die within minutes.”
Not safe for the chickens.
“When compared with the skin of leghorns (a common breed used in egg production), the skin of fast-growing broiler breeds has been found to be more susceptible to injury and slower to heal ... skin with a pH level favorable to E.coli colonization; and once infected, poor immune response to the infection site and lower-quality white blood cells unable to contain the spread of infection.“
Not safe for chickens nor health-conscious consumers.
Restaurants like Burger King, Subway and Aramark updated their chicken welfare policies. Has Costco?
Chickens are fattened up so quickly their bodies, already malnourished, cannot handle the weight and become diseased and malformed, but changes of breed, lighting, litter and perches will greatly improve their health.
Jan Peregrine, Lincoln
