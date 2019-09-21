Did you ever try to analyze what is wrong with our country and why we are so divided? What is wrong with the United States is wrong with the entire world. We want to treat the symptoms and not the cause.
Both Republicans and Democrats say they have the answers, but in reality, all they seem to do is throw money at the symptoms and hope for a fix or at least to slow down the problem.
The real problem is we have rejected God and have gone our own way. God, don’t confuse us with the facts, our minds are made up. All through history God was willing to support Israel, and did so. when they sought after Him and asked for His help, He came to their aid and protected them, and He also blessed them with wealth, making other countries jealous and hateful toward Israel.
After a few years Israel became lazy and rejected God’s love. Look what we have done. We don’t need God. We can go it alone with our great army.
God’s response was, “OK, I will bring to you famine and strife and let nations conquer you.” Only when the Israelites repented of their sins and returned back to God did they find answers to their problems.
God also got so angry at the corruption in the world He gave the world 40 days and nights of rain.
We know here in Kearney what eight inches of rain did to South Kearney.
So it can be said of the United States. For more than 200 years God has blessed the United States with wealth, cures for our diseases, a great modern military, technical innovations that the world has never seen, and great prosperity for those willing to work. This was due in large part because our country was founded on godly principles and we as a country loved and feared Him.
Sadly many of our leaders and general population have become self-made, rejecting His love for us and the protection He promised. So, God gave us 9/11 and many other trials in our lives in His attempt to steer us back to Him through repentance for our many sins.
If our country is ever going to be great again we must turn back to God and acknowledge our sins and seek his forgiveness. Until that time comes, we will just be throwing time and money at the systems and not the problems.
Ron Payne, Kearney
