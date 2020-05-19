Every year, for many years, our family, along with the American Legion Post 52, the Disabled American Veterans and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759, have been able to honor our veterans on Memorial Day with a beautiful tribute at the Kearney Cemetery.
Sadly, we have collectively made the decision this year not to have our ceremony because of the coronavirus. We would like everyone to honor and celebrate the lives of our brave men and women, from every generation, by proudly flying the American flag at their home or business on Monday — Memorial Day — and having one minute of silence to pray for their safety.
Dorothy McCammon
Lori McCammon O’Brien
Gail McCammon Mullins,
all of Kearney