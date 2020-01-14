Dear U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer
and Ben Sasse,
We are your constituents, women who care passionately about the future of this republic. We are deeply troubled by President Trump’s flagrant disregard for basic principles of democracy set forth in the U.S. Constitution: the rule of law, separation of powers, and checks and balances.
The House impeachment proceedings outlined compelling evidence of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress by the president. Rather than argue against the evidence, however, the president’s supporters attacked the process and the veracity of the witnesses. The smear campaign against these honorable career civil and military servants was appalling, and we find the lack of defense of these brave witnesses by Republicans to be equally appalling.
To argue that the president’s actions do not rise to the level of impeachment and removal from office begs the question(s). If not these actions, then what? What precedent will acquittal establish? What effect will it have on our institutions and the rule of law? We understand that impeachment is a political process. Applying the principle that no man (or woman) is above the law should not be.
As the Senate impeachment trial of Trump approaches, we urge you to honor your oath of office, “... to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same…” Nowhere in this oath is there mention of loyalty to a president or political party. Soon you will take another oath pledging to “do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws” in the impeachment trial.
According to George Washington University law professors Ira C. Lupu and Robert W. Tuttle, “Senators violate their oath if they apply friendlier standards to presidents of their own party than to those of the opposing party.”
For weeks the president’s supporters have called the impeachment process a sham. The real sham is likely to be the Senate trial if senators do not take their responsibility to do impartial justice seriously and no witnesses are called, no documents subpoenaed. An innocent person would not prevent a witness who can exonerate him from testifying or deny access to such documents. We, therefore, urge you to do the following:
Support a full and fair trial, not a cover-up.
Read and listen to the evidence presented with an open mind.
Demand documents and testimony from administration officials who have direct knowledge of the president’s actions.
Hold the president accountable for his actions.
Defend the Constitution and the rule of law.
Sharon Swett, Pam Gallagher, Dorothy Miller, Deanna Jesse, Glennis Nagel, Nancy Peek, Carol Dart, Suzanne Brodine, Janet Fox
KAN Steering Committee
