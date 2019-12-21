Is an impeachment trial in the current situation really required by the U.S. Constitution? The Washington Post said in a recent article that “the Constitution only says that the Senate has to hold a trial, with the senators sitting as jurors.”
This is not what is stated in the U.S. Constitution, Art. 1, Sec. 3: “The Senate shall have the sole power to try all impeachments.”
Why, oh why, does every other source I’ve found (the Legal Information Institute of Cornell University and many others) assume that having the power to do something is the same as doing that thing, that having a power implies that the power always will be exercised?
If the framers of the Constitution truly intended that a trial had to follow ratification of articles of impeachment by the House, they could have simply stated, “the Senate shall hold a trial.” Seems clear to me that the Senate has the option to simply do nothing, to not act upon the articles of impeachment in any way whatsoever.
No trial required.
Yes, the Senate may proceed with a trial, which may or may not end in conviction and removal from office, but it first would have to demonstrate the will to do so by voting to proceed with a trial.
The American Heritage Dictionary defines impeachment as the “act of bringing formal charges against (a public official) for wrongdoing while in office.” Nowhere will you find a definition incorporating the necessity of a trial having to follow impeachment. I am not a Trump fan, but neither do I favor the distracting and time-consuming spectacle of an impeachment trial when the matter could be left to the electorate in less than a year.
It truly boggles my mind that the entire country now is obsessed with pursuing an impeachment trial when the Constitution clearly says it is not necessary if the Senate doesn’t want one.
Phillip Kamm, Kearney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.