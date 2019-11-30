About 80 percent of rural Nebraska electors voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Consequentially, I think it is befitting that I share this letter with them in their local newspapers. But readers beware. My friends and others have noticed a strong similarity between the president and me in that we both have a compulsion for occasionally misspelling and using words that are not always in the dictionary and are only used and understood by us.
My apologies to Trump for these erratums, especially since I am addressing such an extremely extinguished person. First, there’s the issue of impeachment. Just keep your cool, prez, and don’t fret. It will go away. Sure, the Democrats in the House will toast your behind, but the Senate Republicans are intimidated by you and their constituents and will carry their blindfolds, ear plugs and nose clips in their pockets to block out untrue facts, testimony and information and they’ll never see, hear or smell anything wrong.
And to those who say you broke the law and mock the U.S. Constitution, that old document is probably a fake anyway. As long as we can carry our AK-47s to protect us from bad guys and berate, slander and talk back because of the First Amendment, we can feel fortunate we have a brave and decorated commander in chief like you.
A very, very good, almost perfect move by you was to give billions of dollars in hush money to bail out those farmers who still are alive and not bankrupted or institutionalized. When you played Russian roulette with the Chinese and waved bye-bye to those good markets, it was only right that the food providers got back the money they should have had in the first place.
And now everything is really, really good and happy, very, very happy, because the farmers who elected you will probably re-elect you.
Also, are you and the Republicans going to keep giving those beautiful tax breaks to the millionaires, billionaires and corporations? I sure hope so. The national deficit may be screaming, “Help me! Help me,” but I don’t care. I just want that good old trickle down back.
Well, it’s time to sign off. I’m sure you have important things to tweet and gobs of nicknames to make up for people who make you look bad. I’ll close by giving you a good handle for a nemesis of yours: Boo Boo Biden. I heard it from a third grade neighbor boy.
Sayonara, Mr. Donald Trump. I look forward to seeing you at your next pep rally. Hopefully it isn’t in Leavenworth, Kan.
Ron Holscher, Ogallala
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.