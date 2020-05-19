As a registered nurse and a former public health nurse, I understand that there are appropriate times for health professionals to wear masks, both to protect themselves and their vulnerable patients. A medical professional may wear a surgical mask for routine procedures, but with other illnesses such as active tuberculosis, a specially fit tested mask, such as an N-95 is worn. Yearly testing is required to fit the right mask to the professional for safety.
It is not appropriate for the general healthy population to wear masks for several reasons. First, it may breed a false sense of security. If I am ill, have been exposed to illness, or have a weak immune system, it is better for me to limit my exposure, rather than venture out with a mask. A mask also may foster fear, when you consider that for the general healthy population, most illnesses are mild.
Masks also may breed suspicion, as I wonder if you might be hiding symptoms under your thin mask.
The public health community has long relied on the herd immunity in the general healthy population to protect those with less robust immune systems. Although this virus is new, there may be even larger reasons to develop herd immunity, as we had to do with many childhood illnesses, before vaccination was prevalent.
Marsha J. Carlson, Kearney RN, BSN