On April 24, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said of COVID-19: “So what is the lesson? An outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere. When you see in November and December an outbreak in China, just assume the next day it’s in the United States.”
That is a critical lesson for our governor to hear. An outbreak in Lexington is an outbreak in any county in Nebraska. With no restrictions on travel in Nebraska, we can be assured that infections will travel much easier in Nebraska than from China to New York.
Nebraska has extremely high rates of infection in a half-dozen counties. In these counties we have rates of infection that rank us nearly as high as the worse states in the country.
People in these high-risk counties travel to see friends and family in other counties and their friends and family will likewise travel to these high-risk counties. In the process these friends and family will become infected and will bring the infection back to their home. They can do this because our governor has refused to institute a shelter-at-home policy, despite advice from almost all medical and infectious disease experts to the contrary.
Wouldn’t it be comforting to have a leader like Gov. Cuomo who listens to and understands the experts and who knows the life and death consequences of this pandemic.
Bert Peterson, Hastings