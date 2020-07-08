I couldn’t believe what I was reading as a page one, above the fold news article on July 6 called “Trump Tested.”
“Trump exhausted much of the country ... with his constant brawls, invented realities, outlier ways and pop-up dramas of his own making.” This is an opinion hit piece if I ever saw one, with every single paragraph dripping hatred. That is fine on the opinion page, but this is page one where you are displaying it, and presenting it as news. This is exactly why I have canceled every other subscription that I used to have. Please report the news, and stop being part of the problem. Here is an excerpt from President Trump’s speech that never found it’s way into the Hub.
“If you believe in justice, if you believe in freedom, if you believe in peace, then you must cherish the principles of our founding and the text of our Constitution. It is a firm foundation upon which all progress is achieved.”
Sue Greenwald, Kearney