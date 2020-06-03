On May 21, state Sen. Julie Slama, 24, of Peru published a statement on Facebook insinuating that she — unlike some senators — possessed the courage to return to Lincoln July 20 when the Legislature reconvenes, regardless of any COVID-19 concerns.
Sen. Adam Morfeld, 35, of Lincoln responded by asking which senators had refused to return. He hadn’t seen any such coverage, and noted it was “a serious issue.” Slama did not answer, nor did she explain further when I reached out for comment.
It seems Slama exaggerated, perhaps even fabricated, these statements in order to make herself look better as she faces her first election in November. Spreading this kind of misinformation is disrespectful to constituents and it weakens trust in other lawmakers — and thus the legislative institution itself.
When appointed to represent the Legislature’s District 1 by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2019, Slama was one the youngest lawmakers in Nebraska history. Two months my junior, I hoped she might possess the maturity, political clarity and independence of the younger generation. I have been disappointed.
Being a member of the only nonpartisan unicameral in the nation is an honor and responsibility that requires, in the words of former U.S. Sen. George Norris, “absolute honesty, ultimate courage and a reasonable degree of efficiency and wisdom.” Norris went on to say, as he addressed the first Unicameral in 1937, that Nebraskans expect “an honest administration free from any partisan bias, political prejudice or improper motives.”
This blatant fib may be minor, but the subsequent lack of openness or explanation by Slama should cause all Nebraskans pause about the future of establishment politics in our state.
Nathan Leach, Kearney