I am new to Kearney and I have learned a lot about how some local prescribing practices are making legal druggies out of some of the people already suffering. In 2018 we passed a law where it’s very easy to find out who is taking what and who prescribed it, but from where I stand, nobody bothers to check this list.
I am just trying to say, why put someone on probation and have them jump through the hoops only to find out nobody cared enough to help you with the doctors who only cared about peddling pills and obviously not the well-being of the patient?
Alicia Snider, Kearney