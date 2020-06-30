Sustainable agriculture is popularly associated with and promoted by grass-fed beef enthusiasts, as if nourishing the soil and feeding grass to cattle constitutes sustainable agriculture, but does it really?
Paying as much, and increasingly more in time, for land and water-hungry grass-fed beef as plant-based meat is not sustainable unless you’re rich and don’t care about feeding hungry people or conserving natural resources.
Can livestock manure actually nourish the soil as a recent CornsTalk article (The Untold Environmental Pros of Cow Poop) interviewing ag experts claimed? The USDA says:
“Overapplication of animal manures to the land can degrade soil quality. Increases in nutrients such as phosphorus and potassium in the soil profile are undesirable. ... The increase in the nutrient content of manure, coupled with the increase in the size of the typical dairy animal, increases the potential for environmental degradation.
“... Only 90 percent to 95 percent of the manure can be recovered under the best of circumstances.”
Under President Donald Trump there will be no best of circumstances as the Natural Resources Defense Council reminds us:
“Before resigning in the face of multiple ethics investigations in 2018, Trump EPA head Scott Pruitt doubled down on the secrecy surrounding CAFOs, signing a settllement with agribusiness limiting the agricultural data that the environmental agency will give out.”
Secrecy implies blatant environmental and ethical irresponsibility in how agribusiness operates.
To help feed the world we need more responsible sustainable agriculture than that. Livestock producers need to transition to plant-based meat producers.
Jan Peregrine, Lincoln