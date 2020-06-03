In response to “Trump committed to agriculture,” written by Rep. Adrian Smith for the Kearney Hub, without a doubt, agricultural workers have a work ethic second to none, so supporting our local farmers and ranchers federally and as citizens of the United States is extremely important. This support comes in a lot of different methods. Please consider the following information before I highlight a means to help.
According to recent information from the USDA, the majority of the entire corn crop is grown in the heartland and most of this is given to livestock animals.
In IOP Science, it showed for every 100 calories of feed input given to livestock, the food return in calories was inefficient. To highlight three examples: chicken gives 12; pork gives 10; and beef gives three.
That’s like you giving me $100 for an investment, and I just give you back $12, $10 or $3. So instead of growing mono crops of corn and soy to be fed to animals, farmers could grow plant foods for humans.
Plants are the only thing that makes protein, not animals. Citizens can encourage their representatives to influence federal government to help farmers and ranchers in a way they have not been helped, which is to transition from animal agriculture and into sustainable agriculture with financial government assistance as lobbied by the Agricultural Fairness Alliance.
Farmers and ranchers can be proactive by looking into the Transfarmation and Rancher Advocacy program.
Perhaps another animal sanctuary could complement many farmers and ranchers, since they are the caretakers and nurturers of animals in their care before they are taken to slaughter.
Robert Rieck Jr., Lincoln