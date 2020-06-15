According to Statista.com, in 2018 there were about 686,665 full-time law enforcement officers in the U.S. Now there are more than 800,000 of which 12 percent are female. In 2018 106 police officers lost their lives in the line of duty, of which 55 were feloniously killed with firearms, and 51 were accidentally killed.
In 2019, 135 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty.
According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, in 2018 there were 58,866 assaults against law officers resulting in 18,005 injuries.
As of March 20 this year, police fatally shot 228 civilians, 41 of whom were white, 31 of whom were black, 13 of whom were Hispanic, and 139 unknown.
Again, according to Statista.com, in 2015 there were 827,261 active doctors in patient care in the U.S. In 2020 among specialists, emergency medicine physicians are the most prevalent in the U.S. followed by psychiatrists, then surgery specialists. We tend to honor and respect this group of professionals who care for our health and save our lives, as we should. Even though there are a very small minority of them who actually cause the death of one or more of their patients — usually unintentionally, think malpractice insurance — but this small minority — the bad apples in the group — almost never causes anyone to condemn the entire group.
There are of course, a small minority of law enforcement personnel who commit criminal acts and there also is a small minority of health care personnel who commit criminal acts. This also is true of most or all other professions. We are wrong to believe or assume that all people in any category can be painted with the same brush. Not all men are alike. Not all women are alike. Not all Republicans or Democrats are alike.
You often hear, “All are created equal.” I believe that all are created by God with equal value. We’re not created equal. Some are faster, jump higher or are stronger, Others are smarter, more creative, inventive and compassionate. Some are better leaders or followers, more outgoing or humble, etc. Each of us has our best qualities which God can use for the better if we are willing.
Considering that many law officers are veterans — and we tend to honor our veterans — do those who dislike or hate the police extend this hatred to the veterans who become policemen? Seriously, do we want to defund or eliminate the police who protect us?
Nearly all of us, from President Trump on down, favor protesters and law and order. Most of us are outraged at the violence, destruction of stores, defacing of buildings, trashing and burning of cars and rioting that happens during “peaceful” protests, even though it isn’t the fault of the protesters. Do you realize that as of a few days ago more than 800 buildings had been burned? Taxpayers end up paying for much of this damage.
A lot of our troubles come from greed and selfishness. We want more than we have, more than our parents had, more than our friends and neighbors. When we see someone who has more than we have, we think we deserve that also. Many TV ads tell us what they think we deserve. Really? It’s time for each of us to use our best abilities to work together for the benefit of our friends, neighbors and country. It’s time to show and share more love, peace, compassion, self-control, generosity, gentleness and prayerfulness.
Fran Wilson, Kearney