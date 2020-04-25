Essential workers at meat packing plants are working in hazardous conditions to provide food for the nation and maintain profit for JBS, Tyson and Smithfield. Essential workers are being mistreated and are scared. Workers’ rights should dictate working conditions.
Although some plants have been closed and some safety measures taken, employees still are at risk. These plants should be closed and cleaned for a two-week period to stop the spread from working in close proximity. If packing plants are unwilling to protect their employees, then Nebraska political leaders must step in and protect our communities.
All employees should receive hazard pay while the state maintains a recommendation to stay at home. Also, individuals who are sick should not face the prospect of losing their jobs. Special paid time off for illness and temporary plant closure is necessary to alleviate workers’ fears of not being at work. Paid leave will support employees and protect medical providers from overwhelm.
As long as social distancing is advised by the CDC, the lines should be slowed so that individuals can maintain a safe distance from each other.
Employees face an impossible decision between going to work in unsafe conditions and losing their livelihood. Companies must establish confidential methods for reporting unsafe conditions. Few would be willing to accept these working conditions if they were not living in fear of retaliation. Meatpacking plants need to provide the same humane conditions that any reasonable person would want for their loved ones.
The public understands that we are living through extraordinary times. Shared sacrifice strengthens a nation. Meatpacking plants must share in that sacrifice.
William Aviles, Kearney