According to a Census Bureau study completed in 2018, Kearney is home to 33,761 residents. Kearney is a relatively large city with 14.35 square miles of land. In relation to population size, Kearney ranks fifth within Nebraska. Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue and Grand Island have larger populations than Kearney.
Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island have public bus transportation systems with 135 buses, 18 buses and four buses, respectively. The public buses of Omaha reach Bellevue as well.
As of 2018, Grand Island had a population of 51,478. This is about 18,000 more citizens than Kearney had in 2018, and they have only five buses. Kearney needs a public bus system because of the number of people living in poverty within Kearney and also because Kearney houses the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Most people in Kearney are able to afford and maintain a car to get around, but of the two populations, people in poverty and college students are the ones who would benefit the most.
In 2017, 17.7 percent of Kearney residents were below the poverty level. This was greater than the poverty level across the state, at 10.8 percent. This community of people often struggles to get where they need to be because Kearney is so large. This, in turn, hinders their ability to find work, further their education, have access to essential items and places or be able to participate in leisurely activities. By installing a public bus transportation system that is available to every type of person, the citizens living in poverty potentially could lift themselves out of it by obtaining a job or furthering their education to obtain jobs with higher skills and pay.
As a college student, I have seen the number of foreign exchange students or students who do not have a car, walking around Kearney to go to the grocery stores, parks, hospitals, dentist offices or shopping. From the UNK campus to Walmart, it would take 52 minutes to walk one-way, according to Apple Maps. If a student needs to go to Walmart, and they do not have a car, it would take them one hour and 44 minutes just to walk there and back.
A public transportation system would benefit college students in many ways.
I would recommend adding four buses like Grand Island with bus stops placed strategically around town to serve the general public. A transportation system might be costly, but it is also a social justice issue to not provide transportation for those who do not have the ability to drive themselves for whatever the reason. By thinking about the populations in Kearney that often are forgotten, we could help people reach their destinations more often and more efficiently.
I am a concerned college student and social justice advocate.
Hannah Fisher, Kearney