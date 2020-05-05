I reluctantly went to town recently for the first time in 10 days armed with my mask and hand sanitizer to pick up some needed items. I was appalled at the lack of masks being worn by the employees of the three businesses that I needed to shop.
Many of the employees of Hy-Vee, Menards and Walmart were not wearing masks. It is bad enough that more than 50 percent of the customers did not have masks on, but it is totally unacceptable that a business that encourages you to shop would not require all employees to wear masks to protect their “valued” customers and their employees.
As the states and cities begin to talk about reopening services, it is imperative that the businesses take this seriously. At this point in time I do not see that happening. It is time for everyone, including businesses, to step up and show that they care about the health of their customers and this country.
Bill Taddicken, Gibbon