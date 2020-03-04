I saw the article about the closing of the Classic Car Collection in Kearney on the MSN news feed on my computer. I am saddened that the collection is closing and will be sold off, but I don’t understand the surprise.
First we’re talking about Kearney, Neb. There is absolutely nothing wrong with Kearney that I know of, but it sits more than five hours from Denver, three hours from Omaha and two hours from Lincoln. In other words, it is fairly isolated.
What else is in Kearney that would draw tourism in addition to the Classic Car Collection? You’re basically relying on traffic between these cities to feed the kitty. Would I visit the collection, you bet, if I were in the area, but I wouldn’t make a special trip there strictly to visit the collection. (I am an avid collector).
I have visited the LeMay-Americas Car Museum, but it is located in the Tacoma/Seattle area, so it has a huge local population to draw on for support. The Kearney Hub article was the first I have ever heard about the collection.
Second, I question some of the financials. The Kearney Visitors Bureau loaned $3.3 million during the last nine years, of which $1.1 million went to renovate the collection’s space in the Cabela’s building (I bet they loved that). That leaves $2.2 million that went where? In the same paragraph you state according to visitors bureau executive director Roger Jasnoch there was an additional $250,000 annually given to cover the $16,000 in rent, utilities and “other expenses,” leaving payroll and other costs. Again where did the $2.2 million go? And with this kind of money being given for rent, etc., to Cabela’s, why wasn’t there an independent building built or at the very least a rent decrease negotiated with the improvements made to the building?
Out of $250,000, rent etc., totals $192,000. Leaving $58,000 plus $200,000 in admission fees — based on 10,000 visitors per year average at $20 per person — plus unknown vendor profits (gift shop, food and drink, etc.), That’s $250,000 per year plus for salaries, etc.
I am just pointing out things that hit me when I read the article. I hate to see a wonderful car collection broken up because of what I see as some bad decisions and planning from the start.
Bob Cotten, Montgomery, Texas