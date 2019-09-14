Kearney is a nice place to live. I am a black American and racism is real. The reason for me writing to you is that I have witnessed it and experienced it for myself.
As a black woman I have noticed that I didn’t get the same treatment as a white woman. I was in a store, waiting in line and the cashier took 10 minutes to address my question. When the white lady walked in, the cashier immediately addressed the need of the white woman.
I asked where to find an item that I was looking for. The cashier replied, “Look in third aisle.”
I feel as though the cashier was racist. While I was waiting to check out, the cashier took the white lady first, then me. Racism is real.
Maureen Wallace, Kearney
