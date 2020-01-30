How is it that celebrities who may or may not have appropriate vocal skills are selected to sing our national anthem at Super Bowls? They obviously are selected for their popularity and careers, and not for the inspiration they would provide for this important occasion.
I understand the selection for the entertainment part with the lavish halftime show, but not for our solemn national anthem. This is a classic song and calls for a simple classic style of singing, not to glorify the singer, but our nation, at this important event. A good example of what is proper would be the anthem performed before the Chiefs-Titans game. The otherwise unknown African American gentleman, in his Navy uniform, sang with a full rich style that showed true inspiration which I, for one, felt, along with others, I am sure.
It was sung plain and simple, without all the extra notes and decorations that often detract, in my opinion. We had cause to reflect on the great anthem we have, instead of reflecting on the personality performing the anthem.
I see that Demi Lovato will sing the anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Lovato might be successful with her songs, written and performed with her particular style of singing — wholly appropriate in that context. However, is her style appropriate for our national anthem? We will find out. I do hope she is able to perform because she recently recovered from overdosing on drugs and struggling with depression and alcohol, overeating and self-mutilation.
I heard she had six years of sobriety before relapsing two years ago. Her new song is named “Sober,” and she has been chosen to perform the national anthem for all to hear. I hope the players of the game are in better shape than this young lady, regardless of her vocal skills.
Dan Frizane, Minden