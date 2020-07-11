Like Sue Greenwald, I was appalled by your “news” story, “Trump Tested.” The article’s writer derided President Trump as vainglorious, preening, racist, belligerent, “angry and scornful at every turn.”
This tirade was offensive enough, but your placing it front and center on page one gave it undue importance and legitimacy.
This is unacceptable. Even the most callous editor ought to be able to differentiate between polemical ranting and objective journalism.
Unfortunately, newspapers are dying. This may be why.