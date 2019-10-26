I am writing to acknowledge an organization that has provided me with a life-changing volunteer experience these past three years. That organization is the nonprofit prison re-entry program, RISE, which formerly was Defy Ventures Nebraska.
When I say life-changing, I am speaking about my own life. Three years ago I came to know that the state of Nebraska had authorized this nonprofit to offer its six-month job readiness, character building and entrepreneurial learning curriculum to willing incarcerated men and women, no matter the length of their sentences. Upon reaching out, my request to participate in periodic in-prison business coaching events was responded to immediately with a resounding “welcome.”
Initially I questioned whether I qualified for participation in RISE. I soon discovered that listening and honest feedback were the key elements to be of benefit to the brave Builders (RISE participants). Each volunteer brings something different to a coaching event, and collectively we offer an array of insights to the Builders.
Over time I wondered whether I was volunteering too often. I now understand that my repeat appearances affirm that there is a caring community outside the confines of our Nebraska correctional institutions.
Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes, wardens, correctional officers, Nebraska Parole Board members and state senators have participated in the RISE outreach events.
We laugh, we cheer, we clap, we cry and we build because we have hope. Graduates of RISE go on to mentor subsequent classes. The sense of worth the graduates come to embrace ripples through each facility.
After incarceration ends, there is multifaceted support in the RISE post-release program. Currently there are 70 individuals in this program, and 90 percent are employed, with zero repeat incarcerations, to date. Yes! There have been zero repeat incarcerations!
Incarcerated Nebraskans have the skills and experience needed to fill the many open jobs in our state. Each of us can help make a second chance happen for them by being a link to that job and the dignity it offers. Reach out to RISE today and be that link.
