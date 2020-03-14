With the scare of the coronavirus running rampant across the world and now in Nebraska, I see a few schools are starting to close so they can sanitize their buildings after having someone attend an event with an exposed person attending.
My question is this: Who is sanitizing the buildings? Is it the schools’ own custodial staff or trained companies with hazmat endorsements? Being a custodian at a local school, I wonder if the administration of those schools think of the safety of their own employees or if their thoughts are, “Well that’s their job!”
I totally understand the reasons for the fear with the outbreak, especially because I am an older person. I just hope that the higher ups understand that their employees are humans, too, and have the same fears and concerns as everyone else. If your school district is really concerned with the wellbeing of children and teachers, I hope that they are concerned for everyone on your staffs’ health as well.
Fortunately we live in a an area where the people truly are concerned with their neighbors and fellow community members. I hope that the districts that are closing for sanitizing have the same concern for their employees.
Ryan Jurgens, Wilcox