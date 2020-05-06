Ben Sasse is the right guy for Nebraska’s U.S. Senate seat. Unfortunately, so much of politics right now is ugly, but Sasse remains a thoughtful and respectful leader. He’s a man who stands by his principles, and those principles represent the values of the majority of Nebraskans.
It’s not often that you can say that you’re proud of your politicians, but I feel pretty darn good about the job Sasse has done over the past six years. It’s not easy work in these weird political times, but overall, there’s no question Washington needs Ben’s common-sense Nebraska approach.
Please join me in voting for a good man: Ben Sasse.
Allan McClure, Johnson Lake