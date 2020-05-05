Not every senator understands the U.S. Constitution. That’s why I’m proud U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse represents us. He’s one of the few who does.
Sasse doesn’t just pay lip service to our principles. During his time on the U.S. Senate’s Judiciary Committee, Sasse has fought for President Trump’s strong constitutionalist nominees day in and day out.
As Sasse likes to say, we need a lot more “Schoolhouse Rock” civics in D.C. (and in our schools). It’s time to get back to the basics of limited government, and Sasse has been fighting hard to remind his colleagues what exactly they’re supposed to be doing.
President Trump was completely right when he endorsed Sasse last year. We can’t stop fighting for the Constitution, and that’s why I’ll be voting for Sasse on May 12.
Robert Fitzgerald, Kearney