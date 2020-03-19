The last time I checked, we were in the 21st century, 20 years into it, to be a little more precise. And, yet, we still have individuals out there, such as Jerry Falwell Jr., who believe infectious disease is the product of a supernatural agent, meant to punish mankind for various violations of this agent’s rules.
Mary Jane Skala’s column, which appeared in the March 14-15 edition of the Hub, presents similar “reasoning.” To quote Skala, “Maybe God intended to give us a break. He’s tired of hearing us moaning about backbreaking stress and clogged schedules, so he created the coronavirus to force us to catch our breath.”
Perhaps in the Dark Ages, this may have received a pass as a plausible explanation, but again, check the calendar, it is 2020! As a virologist, I and many others know precisely what this virus is, right down to its genetic code. We understand that this virus had its origin in bats, and that various mutations now have made it able to infect humans. These same mutations have made it the highly infectious agent that it is now.
If you want solutions to the current pandemic, invoking the supernatural will get you nowhere. Only by using a scientific approach to such issues will we succeed.
The reason we no longer fear polio is due to science, not prayer. The reason we no longer fear smallpox is due to science, not prayer. And, in the future, the reason we no longer will fear coronavirus will be due to science, not prayer. Isn’t it finally time to set aside superstition, and embrace the scientific view of the world? After all, our future depends on it.
Brad Ericson, Kearney