As I unlocked the doors for the first public viewing of the Classic Car Collection at 0-Dark-30 on Black Friday in 2011, little did I think about seeing a world-class collection of freshly restored and brightly polished classic cars come to a screeching halt someday because of the shortsightedness and lack of vision by some “officials.”
Needless to say, I was devastated — OK, it was a gut punch — when that handful of “officials” announced, more than a year in advance, that the collection was going to close. One would have expected private talks and strategic planning about the 10-year anniversary of the unique tourist attraction that has attracted worldwide visitors. But not the announcement on behalf of a number of folks who maybe set foot in the place once.
As the first director — curator, whatever you want to call me — I poured my heart and soul into the 50,000-square-foot home of some very rare and unique vehicles with great provenance and incredible stories to tell. Take the one-of-a-kind Rolls Royce limo or the one of 10 surviving Gray touring cars. Two Locomobiles — quick, when was the last time you saw one? Two unique Lincolns. The list goes on.
I had the awesome challenge and complete satisfaction of presenting the historic intersection of America’s love for the automobile with an evolving history that went from wagon ruts to paved four-lane highways. That evolution can be seen in simple things such as headlights that evolved from enclosed candle holders, to acetylene and kerosene lamps, to bulbs, filaments. Look at the wheels of wood, then wire, then steel. The brakes, the starting mechanisms, the engines … oh my, the engines.
Sadly, those of you who never paid the price of admission missed all that. The “officials” say you have until May 2021. But don’t bank on that. I’m optimistic that the collection will live on, perhaps in a different venue. It represents the history of the automobile. It tells us the story of our own lives. It deserves to live into perpetuity. Let’s make that happen.
J.L. Schmidt, Lincoln