It’s that time of the year again, so come Walk for a Cure with us on Oct. 6 at Yanney Heritage Park. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m., and the walk begins at 2 p.m. There will be lots of fun and food, drawing prizes and information.
Here are the facts:
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. I am joining participants of all ages in the fight against the disease at Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
I want to walk for my husband, Stan, who has lived with Alzheimer’s disease for 24 years. I walk for the hope of a cure for all future generations.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2019 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures® report, there are nearly 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including more than 5,000 here in Nebraska.
Alzheimer’s disease is a growing health crisis and the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death. Alzheimer’s disease is the costliest disease in America. One out of every six people age 65 and older will have Alzheimer’s.
Every 65 seconds someone develops Alzheimer’s.
This disease is relentless. So am I. There is no cure for Alzheimer’s, but with everyone’s support we will find a cure. Please join us and walk for a cure. Walk for the first survivor. It could be you.
Walk for a Cure participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.
Treasure and share your memories for those who no longer have theirs.
Susan Bigg, Kearney
