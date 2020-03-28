They come. From every direction. They come, wave after wave silhouetted across blazing orange and lavender clouds. One by one and by the thousands they float down, congregate shoulder to shoulder over in the sand dunes, calling to each other as the sun goes down, waiting there until it’s good and dark before flying the last 100 yards to stand through the night, murmuring on the sandbars in the middle of the river.
Earlier, a great horned owl flew to a cottonwood just a few feet north to watch me from 10 feet up, immediately followed by an otter bobbing against the current, checking me out from not four feet away. It was a good night.
Bill Riggs, Snowy Range, Wyo.