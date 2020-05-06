Where to begin deconstructing the farrago of moralistic tripe, abuse of plain English, economic quackery and brigade of straw men assembled by Mr. Richard Maciejewski in his letter dated April 23?
It is probably wise to propose specific policies and eschew labels. But since Maciejewski chooses to march under the banner of socialism, he must do more than provide an anodyne definition of socialism as roads and bridges, private insurance companies and Social Security. It won’t do to depart from the dictionary definition of socialism (governmental ownership of the means of production; a system in which there is no private property); ignore the economic misery, shattered lives and crimes committed in the name of socialism by Nazis and Stalinists; and then condescend to everyday people wary of the consequences of socialism.
Everyone loathes profiteers in an economic emergency. Given human nature, greed is universal. Under capitalism man exploits man; under socialism the reverse is true (JK Galbraith). But the “going rate” changes in response to conditions. In a market economy when prices rise disproportionately the cost of ventilators will fall as supply rises to meet demand.
It makes no more sense to describe our health system as free market capitalism than it does to describe Caitlyn Jenner as heteronormative. We can’t know what a functioning medical market in the USA would look like, but we know market economies function better than socialist economies on planet Earth. The Affordable Care Act threw money we don’t have at a largely unreformed status quo rife with fraud, waste and sharp practice by “stakeholders” in the system. The moral and intellectual failure of the Trump movement to commit to and explain reforms that best balance the tradeoffs needed for access, quality and an affordable price of health care to individuals and society has left a vacuum problematical to all. But wishing on a star that a single payer government system in our country will balance the medical tradeoffs better than a market system, or even the current mishmash, won’t make it so.
Socialism is not a science — it is a cry of grief — Emile Durkheim.
George Bascom, Kearney