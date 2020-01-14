In a fundraising appeal to fellow Republicans, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts wrote, “We need your help to fight back against the creep of socialism in Nebraska.”
How odd that this is coming from the governor of Nebraska, the only state whose economy is based on the complete socialization of energy distribution, where every individual and every business receives electric power from public utilities rather than from for-profit corporations, and where electric rates are among the lowest in the nation.
Does Ricketts propose Nebraska sell its publicly owned utilities to private investors to push back against “the creep” of socialism?
Alex Slabosky, Indianapolis
