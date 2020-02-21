I am hopping angry. I have taught for 43 years, 30 of those in a public school and 13 in a private Catholic school. I did not teach in a government school, nor did the government pay me. The local school district paid me. Technically if it is supported by taxes, then the government has “their foot in the door.”
But the purpose of using the term “government school” is to degrade the public schools. In turn it degrades all of our teachers and local school boards. The first time I ever heard the use of “government schools” was by our illustrious President Trump in the State of the Union Address. He called them “failing government schools.” Yes, there are schools that are failing. The vast majority are not, and I don’t see failing schools in Nebraska.
I consider a government school as one that we see in a country run by a dictatorship and the children are “fed” what everyone must think about the party and the man in power.
A law passed by our Congress more than 150 years ago does demand we teach all students, as we should do. All students should have an equal chance for good education. We are one of the few, if not the only, country that attempts to educate all its children.
To Gov. Pete Rickets, I say quit spewing the president’s line. Value our schools and make them better. Don’t degrade them by calling them government schools.
We talk about having choices, and I am not against people having a choice to educate their children in a private school, if they can afford it. I support them. But let’s use our tax money to improve our public schools. Find good solutions for them that everyone helps support through sales taxes and income taxes and not just rely on those people who have property.
If we abandon our public schools to support private ones, we will end up educating only the wealthy.
Vincent Boudreau, Wood River
