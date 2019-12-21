The president of the United States is being impeached. Such a drastic action should cause us all some pause. Our vision is muddled and distorted. Whether you agree or disagree with the impeachment, there is someone who agrees or disagrees as passionately as you on the other side.
I am a young Kearney native and founder of a grassroots group called Nonpartisan Nebraska. The group is dedicated to preserving the current nonpartisan legislative rules and elections Nebraskans have enjoyed for more than 80 years. These safeguards have worked to help ensure our Unicameral, and the legislators who participate in it, are free from overzealous partisanship. We, as citizens, need to see clearly the decisions of our elected officials.
Partisan passion and fixation on the results of the next election should not be the driving factor of the decisions made by our government. The focus should be on what is right and just and best for The People.
This is not to say that partisan passion was the driving force in impeachment or the driving force of those who opposed it. But partisanship certainly was the question looming over the proceedings in the House of Representatives. The “us vs. them” mentality forced both sides to disregard the arguments of the other. Rank partisanship does not breed trust or good government. It discredits itself.
Nebraska is not perfect. Our Unicameral needs some care and attention in order to remain healthy, but let us be thankful that we can exist somewhat more removed from the warring factions of partisanship that our federal government now faces.
Nathan Leach, Kearney
