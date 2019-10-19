Our son was in a car accident years ago and spent more than 20 years with ever-worsening back pain. Neither doctors nor insurance could help. He finally resorted to stem cell therapy. In February 2017 he gathered up $8,000 and received his first stem cell treatment. Waking up from the treatment he felt something was missing. A lot of the debilitating pain was gone.
He experienced steady improvement for the next eight or nine months and even was told that a crushed disc was being recreated. Then some of the previous symptoms began to start again. Approximately a year after the first injection, he had another treatment, only $4,000 if you get it done before a year after the first.
There was much improvement again, for the first eight or nine months.
His improvement after the first treatment was so exciting that I opted for stem cell instead of a knee replacement in July 2017. I had the same result, waking up from the injection, relatively no pain. It definitely was worth the $5,000 that mine cost. Insurance does not cover this because the FDA has not certified it yet.
My second injection, in July 2018, worked the same — eight or nine months of seeming improvement and then the old symptoms return.
During the nine months of relief we were so excited that we told our missionary friend, who was in Africa with both knees hurting. She had both knees injected with stem cells while she was home on furlough in September 2018.
Both knees cost $7,000. She walked out of the office knowing she had just experienced a miracle. All was wonderful and she extolled the wonders of stem cell therapy all the way back to Sierra Leone. For eight or nine months until her comfort began to ebb she wondered from Africa what happened.
Tom and I (slow learners) began to compare our experiences, and we had to tell Peggie, in Africa, of our disappointment.
I now have an appointment for knee replacement in November, but I do have to say, it was good while it lasted, and if we had the bankroll, all three of us would keep up the injections every 10 or 11 months.
Marilyn Peterson, Holdrege
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.