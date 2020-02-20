The Kearney Area Storytelling Festival Board extends a sincere thank you to all who attended our 2020 Storytelling Festival. Although our winter weather caused a few complications, the featured storytellers, Noa Baum and Adam Booth, still were able to enrich the lives of nearly 3,300 people at various schools and public venues in the Kearney area.
Our local tellers, Rick Brown and Bryce Jensen, delighted their Saturday afternoon audiences as well.
The following businesses and organizations were essential to the success of the Storytelling Festival: Humanities Nebraska, Kearney Area Community Foundation, AmericInn, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the UNK Faculty Senate Artists and Lecturers Committee, ESU 10, Yanda’s Music and Pro Audio, Kearney Public Library, Lexington Public Library, Central Nebraska Reading Council, Central Nebraska Auto Club, Golden K Kiwanis, The Table Church and Kearney Public Schools.
Many area individuals also support our Festival with their personal donations for which we are very grateful. Thank you also to the area schools and their parent organizations that support our annual festivals.
Many individuals play a large part in the success of the festival. Our volunteer drivers are an integral part of the festival. Thank you so very much to everyone who plays a part in the success of this wonderful event.
We sincerely appreciate everyone who came to the performances. It is wonderful to see the interest our community has in this art form. Storytelling reaches across generations to rekindle old memories and create new ones. Thanks for joining us and please mark your calendars for next year’s festival, Jan. 19-23, 2021.
Marlene Hansen, Kearney