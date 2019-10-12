Many of us have been reading the Kearney Hub and Lori Potter’s column for years. The Hub arrives on our doorsteps regularly and keeps us in touch with our community, state and world. You tell us what is happening, what you think about it and who has died.
Our group formed after the 2016 presidential election. Early on, Ralph Hanson, a journalism professor at UNK, gave us valuable advice about identifying reliable news coverage, urging us to pay particular attention to our local newspaper. Many of us have learned more deeply to appreciate the Kearney Hub.
Hub Staff Writer Lori Potter’s very personal and heartfelt response in “Potter: How Did I Get on This List?” made us think, shake our heads at the way people talk about the news, and made us proud of you and of the Hub for printing your column. Despite our differences, we all are concerned for Nebraska’s ag economy. As Potter noted in her column, the ag economy is threatened by “floods and/or low commodity prices.”
Thank you from the Kearney Action Network to our “journalist at a small daily Nebraska newspaper whose media career started in 1978.” We know that Potter is a journalist whose upbringing taught you to “tell the truth, work hard and own up to mistakes” and to “know that people who disagree with you aren’t necessarily bad or stupid.”
We did not all know the National Federation of Press Women’s code of ethics pledged you to “uphold the right of communicators to express unpopular opinions as well as to agree with the majority.” We do, for sure, know that there was nothing fake about your column on Sept. 13, 2019.
Thank you to Lori Potter and the Kearney Hub.
Kearney Action Network
