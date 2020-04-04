I just want to voice what all us in our community and around the country are thinking. God bless the helpers! Bless the doctors and nurses, EMTs and all medical professionals who risk their lives to save ours. Thank you isn’t enough for your dedication and courage to go into the fire for us.
Bless everyone who risks exposure to keep critical needs taken care of. Bless the grocers and truckers and all those who move the needed food, gas and vital supplies along the chain that provides life’s necessities.
Bless the farmers who still have to keep their farms going to provide for us. Bless the police and firemen whose help is always there. Bless all the business people and workers of every job that is part of our community that is hurting with no income. Bless those who are delivering food to seniors and checking on neighbors, and babysitting for those who have to go to work. Bless the seniors who have seen tough times before and would volunteer and help others, but can’t without sacrificing themselves.
Bless those confined who are scared and lonely and the caretakers who are scared themselves. Bless the younger people who have had new responsibilities for others’ health laid on their shoulders. And bless our leaders who have the responsibility of millions of lives at risk and we rely on their leadership and actions to guide us through these uncharted dangerous waters.
All of us have had our eyes opened to what a wonderful life and community we have had and now it is struggling for survival along with the rest of our great nation that has been brought to its knees.
Human beings show the very best of their nature when times are tough. We are resilient, kind, compassionate people. In times like this we will see what we are made of. We will see what is really important in our life and what is not.
God bless the helpers and the fabric of our wonderful community. We thank you — all of you — and realize we owe you our lives.
Sally Hauff, Kearney