E-cigarette aerosol is not harmless. Some e-cigarettes contain harmful and potentially harmful chemicals like nicotine, metals and volatile organic compounds. E-cigarettes pose potential health risks to both users and to nonusers through secondhand exposure to substances in the aerosol.
There’s no substitute for clean air, and both workers and residents should be protected from secondhand smoke including e-cigarette aerosol. We worked hard to pass our Clean Indoor Air law. Continuing to allow e-cigarette use in otherwise smoke-free places jeopardizes our health and undermines the effectiveness of the law.
The cities of Lincoln and Grand Island already prohibit e-cigarette use where smoking is prohibited. It’s time for the rest of the state to follow suit.
I am calling on members of the Nebraska Legislature to support LB840 that would update the statewide smoke-free air law by prohibiting the use of e-cigarettes in public places and workplaces.
Nan Hynes, North Platte