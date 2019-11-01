As another October Pork Month ends, I want to share observations about Nebraska’s pig farmers. We often get caught up in the challenges our state’s agriculture community faces and fail to look at the positives. Let’s take a moment to examine the plus side of the ledger.
The Nebraska Pork Producers Association has been around since 1961. The organization is alive and healthy. It has a great group of directors and officers and the staff truly is dedicated and focused on serving Nebraska’s pork industry.
Because of the efforts of the farmers and families that raise our animals, Nebraska has more pigs in our barns since the mid-1980s. The diversification of our farms with the addition of livestock facilities is adding value to our locally grown crops and income to the farm family’s bottom line.
Our farmers are producing a sustainable, safe and healthy food product to not help supply our dinner tables and ship more than 25 percent of what they grow to other countries, helping feed the world. They take great satisfaction in what they do and the role they play in the food chain.
These farmers are our neighbors, our friends, and an integral part of our rural communities. They are good stewards of the land and care deeply about what they do.
The economic benefits to our local areas and the state by our pork producers cannot be understated. The taxes they pay help take care of our roads, fund our schools and support law enforcement and fire departments. Our farmers and their workers are proud to be part of our communities and would choose to live no other place.
Overall, we would say it is a pretty good time to be a pig farmer in Nebraska. The positives far outweigh any negatives that may come along. Our farmers want everyone to know that like the generations that came before them, they love what they do.
Al Juhnke, Lincoln
