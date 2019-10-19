Losing our democracy is like going bankrupt. It occurs slowly at first and then all at once. Donald Trump claims that Article 2 of the Constitution entitles him to do anything he wants. His actions support his statements. He has consistently violated the checks and balances and separation of powers as set forth in the U.S. Constitution.
He has set forth promises that he didn’t keep and consistently lied to the American people. He promised a newer, better health care plan. It didn’t happen. He promised a tax cut for the middle class. Instead, the richest 1 percent got 83 percent of the tax cut. He promised to show his tax returns. It didn’t happen.
Trump has consistently violated the emoluments clause by using the government for his own self-enrichment. He plans to hold the G-7 Summit at his own private golf course rather than the government-owned Camp David. Trump is attempting to use foreign governments to get dirt on his opponents to be used in the upcoming election.
Trump said a trade war would be easy to win, but he withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership rather than unite countries to win concessions from China.
He gave Turkey the green light to invade Syria. In the most shameful act of his presidency, he turned his back on the Kurds. They fought side by side with America for five years. Now Trump says that the Turks, Kurds and Syrians are all happy. In fact, the butcher President Assad and Russia are the big winners.
The question is, will any country trust America in the face of future betrayal? It takes approximately 14 hours to read the Mueller report. Anyone who reads that report will understand that it does not exonerate the president. If you take this president at his word, he will lead you down the yellow brick road. He tells you to take him at his word rather than what you hear and see. The Washington Post has documented more than 13,000 Trump lies.
Roger Green, Scottsbluff
